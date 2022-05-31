Dacorum's motorists will have three road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facinga holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• M1, from 10pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, M1, junction 10 to nine, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm June 10 to 5am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.