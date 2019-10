So here are the 15 best breakfast cafes and restaurants in and around Hemel Hempstead according to TripAdvisor. Look out for the ratings (1 to 5), and the number of reviews each restaurant was given.

1. Windmill Cafe (4.5 from 95 reviews) 14 The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4ES.

2. Roastino (4.5 from 173 reviews) 170 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1BA.

3. Cappuccio (5 from 60 reviews) 250 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1BJ.

4. Sunnyside Up Cafe and Farm Shop (5 from 24 reviews) Nursery House, 2 Waters Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9BY.

