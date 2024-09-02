Calling all kid coders and tech enthusiasts: Code Ninjas to host free Back to School event in Hemel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead, owners Robin Theakston and Charlie Gunn are gearing up for an incredible Back to School 2024 ﬁlled with coding adventures that will shape children’s futures in the digital age.

To kick off the school year, the duo are organising a free, no-obligation coding and STEM session this Saturday 7th September with an additional timeslot just added owing to demand.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting free Back to School sessions for kids in the local area to experience the incredible curriculum Code Ninjas provides,” said Robin.

“In today’s evolving digital landscape, ensuring that our kids can navigate the technological world has never been more important.

The Code Ninjas Dojo at The Marlowes Shopping Centre

“Learning to code at our dojo goes beyond just engaging with technology – it’s about arming kids with skills that will empower them in life. The skills acquired through coding influence how children approach problem-solving, decision-making and other tasks in various aspects of life.

"Our free session will offer kids a taste of what it’s like to be a ninja at Code Ninjas and allows parents to witness the immediate and future benefits of these valuable skills.”

Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead is an exciting and innovative tech club that equips kids with vital computer science skills while fostering creativity, resilience and problem-solving abilities. Through an engaging curriculum created in partnership with Microsoft®, children embark on a thrilling learning journey.

Hosted at their Dojo in The Marlowes Shopping Centre, the free session is suitable for curious kid coders aged 7 or above. Guided by a team of instructors – known as Senseis – they will have a blast as they learn to code their own game in Microsoft® MakeCode!

Hands on STEM with Lego Robotics at Code Ninjas

“The team at Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to our dojo, providing them the opportunity to experience how we guide our ninjas in mastering coding languages, game development, robotics and much more – all while in our safe, collaborative and fun environment,” said Charlie.

“If your child aspires to be a future tech whiz or is simply looking for a new place to make friends, build confidence and have lots of fun this new year, Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead is the perfect destination.”

Free tickets for this exciting event are limited. If your child is interested, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1001236163317

Alternatively, you can find more information about Code Ninjas Hemel Hempstead at: https://www.codeninjas.co.uk/hemel-hempstead-hrt-uk