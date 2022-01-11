A collection of vintage Blackberry phones, a Chinese lucky waving cat and a suitcase full of different travel pillows are some of the things that have been left behind at Travelodge hotels in Hemel Hempstead.

Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels across the country over the last 12 months - including share certificates, a log book for an airplane ad a set of Tarot cards!

A collection of vintage BlackBerry phones and a suitcase full of different travel pillows were both left behind at Hemel Hempstead Gateway Travelodge, Maylands Ave. And a Chinese lucky waving cat was left behind at Hemel Hempstead Travelodge, Wolsey Road.

Hemel Hempstead Gateway Travelodge

With the Staycation being a top holiday choice in 2021, Travelodge hotel staff have reported a significant rise in items being left behind in their hotels over the last 12 months.

The 2021 Travelodge Lost and Found audit has also revealed a growing trend of wedding-related items being left behind by brides, grooms and wedding guests across the company’s 582 UK hotels.

A newlywed couple staying at Birmingham Airport Travelodge were in such a rush to get to the airport to catch their honeymoon flight to Dubai that they left behind their Nikah Nama, their Islamic marriage certificate.

And a bridesmaid staying at Liverpool Exchange Street Travelodge had the important job of bringing the bride’s pet lovebirds, Will and Kate, to the ceremony which she forgot, due to being too focused on her ‘bad hair day’. Luckily, the hotel manager managed to get Will & Kate to the wedding on time for the vital ceremony.

Beloved pets still remain a firm favourite on the Travelodge Lost & Found inventory report.

The 2021 audit includes a cute Pomsky dog called Beyoncé being left behind at Manchester Central Travelodge. Beyoncé’s owner thought her sister had put Beyoncé into her car seat and they only realised when they were 50 miles into their journey back to Leamington Spa.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Luton, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

"This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

"This year’s Lost and Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

"This includes a 6ft flower arch made from white roses, a Chewbacca costume, a collection of Roald Dahl books and even a groom!

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

"In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

There are the top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2021:

> Chargers for mobile phones, smart devices, kindles and laptops

> Mobile phones, tablets and Kindles

> Books

> Teddy Bears

> Toiletry bags with contents

> Jewellery

> Clothing

> Toys

> Business papers/notebooks/presentations

> Gifts/presents.