Snap happy with Photo Creator Instant Camera and Pocket Printer

Get ready for an epic summer with Canal Toys' selection of must-have products, combining creativity and excitement in equally impressive measure.

From snapping memories with Photo Creator Instant Camera to printing them on the go with Photo Creator Instant Pocket Printer, as well as keeping snacks cool in style with So Chill Mini Fridge, they've got family-friendly fun well and truly covered.

Say cheese to snap away with Photo Creator Instant Camera. Easy to use and instant prints means kids won't miss a beat of summer action. Whether it's outdoor adventures or family BBQ, the camera ensures every memory is preserved.

Featuring 20-plus filters, video recording and rechargeable battery for hours of entertainment, it includes 4GB micro-SD card, paper rolls, markers, stickers and more for young creators, available for RRP £59.99 from Amazon, Smyths, Very & Argos.

Cool kids will love Canal Toys' So Chill Mini Fridge

Print on the go with Photo Creator Instant Pocket Printer. Turn digital memories into keepsakes instantly by sending photos from your phone to print with an amazing app, before personalising with stickers and markers for truly unique touch.

Perfect for decorating rooms or making scrapbooks, it's a must-have for summer fun, available for RRP £34.99 from Amazon, Smyths & Very.

Don't let hunger slow down the excitement by staying energised with So Chill Mini Fridge. Available in sleek black or vibrant teal, it keeps snacks and drinks cool all day.

Featuring sleek handle, vision window, removable shelf, door pocket and USB cable, it's ideal for home or on the go. Perfect for gamers, influencers, students and anyone on the move, it can be personalised with fun stickers!

The ultimate accessory for summer fun is RRP £39.99 from Amazon, Very & Smyths.

Among leading manufacturers in creative play with products across arts and crafts and youth electronic categories, Canal Toys inspires children to "unleash their creativity and imagination through innovative activity toys designed to make something truly unique".