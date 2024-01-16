Videos of the Irish singer belting out hits from his back catalogue have been shared across social media

Ronan Keating was spotted serenading customers at a supermarket in Hemel Hempstead.

Yesterday (15 January), the former Boyzone frontman was spotted with his guitar singing to customers in Tesco Extra.

As part of a marketing launch from the supermarket giants, the 46-year-old is visiting Tesco supermarkets across the country.

Instantly videos of the Irishman singing some of his best-known hits went viral on social media, with shoppers expressing their shock at seeing the presenter and singer whilst they were collecting groceries.

One joked on X: “Not me doing my shopping and stumbling across Ronan Keating in Tesco Mobile Hemel Hempstead?!”

Others on social media displayed their amazement at seeing the star singing in a local shop. One TikTok user said: “I wish this was my Tesco,” another added: “No way! Imagine!”

One of the most shared clips shows Keating singing the choruses of Life is a Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing At All, among other hits in a 90-second medley.

The former Boyzone frontman is visiting other mobile stores

Recently the singer changed his name on social media to ‘Roaming Keating’, it has now been revealed that this change was a nod to his role as esco Mobile's official roaming ambassador.