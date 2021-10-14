Dacorum’s parks fly the flag as five of the country’s best green spaces

Five parks in Dacorum have been recognised as some of the best community-run green spaces in the country in the UK’s National Green Flag Awards 2021.

The Green Flag Award marks its Silver Jubilee this year, and 2,127 parks across the country have received a Green Flag Award today (October 14).

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Bunkers Park (C) Dacorum Borough Council

Dacorum Borough Council has retained Green Flag Awards at:

> Bunkers Park, Hemel Hempstead

> Water Gardens, Hemel Hempstead

> Canal Fields, Berkhamsted

Water Gardens (C) Dacorum Borough Council

> Chipperfield Common

> Tring Memorial Garden.

After 18 months that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that five parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

Tring Memorial Garden (C) Dacorum Borough Council

Commenting on the news that Dacorum has achieved the Green Flag Award standard, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these five parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that these parks have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives.”

Cllr Graham Barrett, portfolio holder for environmental services at Dacorum Borough Council said: “It's great news that our parks have achieved green flag status yet again.

"We know that our parks and green spaces have been vital for residents’ health and wellbeing over the past few years and will continue to be for future generations.

Canal Fields (C) Dacorum Borough Council

"Thank you to the teams for their outstanding work managing and maintaining these areas for everyone in the community to enjoy.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.