This 4-bed townhouse is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Brown & Merry, Tring)

This grand Tring townhouse designed by the Rothschild's architect used to be a solicitor's office

By Clare Turner
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:10 BST
O to the M to the G, this townhouse is a beauty.

Built in 1897 and designed by William Huckvale (architect for the Rothschilds no less), it’s slap bang in the High Street and used to be a solicitor's office. Well, no more, as it’s a bona fide property now, and is on the market with Brown & Merry, Tring, for £900,000.

You can view the full listing here

There’s four bedrooms which you could easily make into five should you desire – the layout is that versatile. And there’s even parking, a rarity for a townhouse.

And there’s some lovely interior touches like in-built wardrobes, an iron door in the kitchen (as it used to be solicitors’ safe room), striking stained glass leaded feature windows on the landing, and a groovy brick outbuilding which could be a studio, home office or guest room as there is plumbing for a bathroom. The world is your lobster…

There is a sense of grandeur from the moment you approach the enormous front door which opens to a convenient vestibule for coats and then into the hall with original wood panelling

1. Entrance hall

There is a sense of grandeur from the moment you approach the enormous front door which opens to a convenient vestibule for coats and then into the hall with original wood panelling Photo: Brown & Merry, Tring

This stylish room measures 20ft 5in by 11ft 4in

2. Dining room

This stylish room measures 20ft 5in by 11ft 4in Photo: Brown & Merry, Tring

This beautiful front room with a wide bay window and fireplace is currently a sumptuous lounge overlooking The Old Post Office across the High Street but you could easily make it your bedroom

3. Lounge

This beautiful front room with a wide bay window and fireplace is currently a sumptuous lounge overlooking The Old Post Office across the High Street but you could easily make it your bedroom Photo: Brown & Merry, Tring

This groovy kitchen/breakfast room was formerly the safe room for a solicitors and still has the iron door

4. Kitchen

This groovy kitchen/breakfast room was formerly the safe room for a solicitors and still has the iron door Photo: Brown & Merry, Tring

