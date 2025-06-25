The dirty truth about your roof – and why cleaning it is the next big home trend

It keeps our home and our family warm and dry so why don’t most homeowners look after their roof like they service their boilers?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you want to know about how an insurer will approach a roof claim or you just want to be the smartest house on the street, we have a roof-cleaning specialist to bring you the lowdown on the highest peak of your property.

In this article, James and Zara Stoole of My Property Pros (MPP) East Herts, break down everything you need to know about roof cleaning – from why it matters, why it’s appeal has gone “through the roof” – pardon the pun – in recent years, to how the process works, and how to find a local professional you can rely on. Think of this as your go-to guide for all things roof cleaning for summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of sight, but don’t let your roof be out of mind for too long.

Roof cleaning before and after

Moss on a roof isn’t just unattractive – it can even lead to safety issues, trapping moisture (moss holds up to 20 times its own weight in water!), rotting wood, damaging tiles, and even causing structural weakening. In the worst cases, homeowners can end up wasting thousands on unnecessary redecoration and upheaval after a leak. Some insurers even refuse claims due to excessive moss, citing it as a sign of neglect.

Changes to insurance policies have made one thing clear: home insurance is designed to cover the unexpected – like storms, fires, or theft – not damage caused by general wear and tear or preventable issues like a neglected roof. If water damage or other problems are made worse by poor maintenance, insurers may reject the claim, arguing it could have been avoided with proper upkeep.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix – one that doesn’t involve replacing your roof: stay on top of roof and gutter cleaning to avoid costly surprises later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, we’ve seen a real increase in demand for our roof cleaning services at MPP – for practical and cosmetic reasons. A professional clean not only helps extend its lifespan and robustness but can also restore its original colour and charm. Increasing that all-important kerb appeal and ensuring your home is the best-looking spot on the street!

Just like driveway and decking pressure washing, roof cleaning is the next big thing in home maintenance services and one we expect to stick around for years to come.

How much upheaval will it cause?

For years, British homeowners have lived with dirty or moss-covered roofs, assuming the only solution was an expensive refurbishment involving scaffolding, days of work and a big unsightly mess left behind. But, thanks to advancements in roof washing technology, properties can now be transformed in as little as one day by professionals – and at a fraction of the cost.

So how do professionals like MPP make it look so easy? Their secret lies in a streamlined, mess-free process that’s been refined to perfection. There’s no need for scaffolding or high-pressure jets – just extendable tools and experienced hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All waste is collected on the spot and removed the same day, so there’s no debris left behind. From start to finish, it’s fast, efficient and surprisingly satisfying to watch – and the results speak for themselves. Homeowners are left with a roof that looks as good as new, without the hassle or the hefty bill.

What can you expect from a roof cleaning service?

So, what actually happens when MPP turn up for a roof clean? Well, it all starts with an assessment – don’t worry, we’re not about to test you on your knowledge of roof cleaning – instead, we’ll assess your roof for potential problem areas using a handy bit of kit.

Technology is transforming the way homes are cleaned and for companies like MPP, drone inspections are at the heart of this service evolution. With a bird’s-eye view of your roof, you get to see exactly what’s going on up there, often for the first time. But it’s not just clever kit – it’s a simple, powerful way to spot problem areas, track progress, and feel confident that nothing’s being missed. Whether it’s hidden moss, cracked tiles, or general wear and tear, the drone picks it up before it becomes a bigger issue.

Then, our trained professionals will use specialist cleaning equipment designed to gently remove years of grime, moss, lichen and algae without damaging the tiles. Once the debris is removed, they’ll treat the roof with a professional-grade biocide that keeps regrowth at bay for years to come … guaranteed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I find a trusted tradesperson to carry out the clean for me?

Choosing the right provider is key. A trusted professional will use only HSE-approved products that are safe for your family, pets, and all roof types. It’s a gentle but effective approach that delivers real results without the harsh chemicals or damage some older methods can cause. It’s peace of mind, guaranteed with every clean – and a non-negotiable for MPP. Equally important is choosing a company that’s fully insured, DBS checked, trained, accredited and compliant with safety regulations – protecting both your property and everyone working on it.

"Having been in the exterior cleaning industry for a number of years, I’ve seen services take off, but I’ve never seen one disappear. Once homeowners see the benefits, they never go back – whether that’s driveway pressure washing, which has become the norm for home services in the last 20 years, or roof cleaning – which I predict will become just as common as pressure washing in the next few years. Roof cleaning is a service that doesn’t just offer a quick and easy transformation, it’s an investment in your home’s future – and it’s now easier than ever," concluded James.

To find out more about MPP East Hert’s services, visit https://www.mypropertypros.co.uk/eastherts