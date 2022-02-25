Here are the 10 most expensive streets in Hemel Hempstead according to the experts

Hemel Hempstead's ten priciest streets to buy a home have been revealed after home sales specialists Property Solvers analysed sales in the area over the last five years.

Looking at streets that have sold three or more properties since 2016, the company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the HP1, HP2 and HP3 postcode areas.

According to the Property Solvers data, on Sheethanger Lane (HP3), seven properties sold for an average of £1,384,500.

On Longdean Park (HP3), four properties sold for an average of £1,366,375, while on Box Lane (HP3) six properties sold for an average of £1,339,166.

Some of the cheapest streets include Epping Green (HP2) - where six properties sold for an average of £138,833; Gadeview (HP1) - where eight properties sold for an average of £145,187) and Waveney (HP2) - where six properties sold for an average of £160,583.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Stoney Lane (HP3) sold for £2,150,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £105,000 and under on Moorside (HP3), St Albans Hill (HP3) and Wood View (HP1)."

Pictures show the approximate location and do not depict the sold homes.

1. Sheethanger Lane - Felden 7 houses sold for an average of £1,384,500 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Longdean Park - Hemel Hempstead 4 homes sold for an average of £1,366,375 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Box Lane - Hemel Hempstead Six homes sold for an average of £1,339,166 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Hempstead Road - Bovingdon 4 homes sold for an average of £1,313,937 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales