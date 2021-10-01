Take a look at this listed former gate house in the grounds of the Historic Cell Park estate in Dacorum

This two-bedroom home is one of two former gate houses located within the grounds of the Historic Cell Park estate on the outskirts of Markyate.

On the ground floor there is a lounge with feature fireplace, a fitted kitchen and separate dining room with wooden flooring, and there are two double bedrooms and a re-fitted bathroom to the first floor.

Externally there is a small walled garden to the front with pedestrian access to a fully enclosed rear garden.

The house is also being offered for sale with the private gated access into Cell Park with additional land - gardens of circa 2 acres of lawn and woodland.

