Take a look at this listed former gate house in the grounds of the Historic Cell Park estate in Dacorum

This Grade II listed detached home in Markyate is on the market for £750,000 with Town and Country, Caddington on Rightmove.
This two-bedroom home is one of two former gate houses located within the grounds of the Historic Cell Park estate on the outskirts of Markyate.
On the ground floor there is a lounge with feature fireplace, a fitted kitchen and separate dining room with wooden flooring, and there are two double bedrooms and a re-fitted bathroom to the first floor.
Externally there is a small walled garden to the front with pedestrian access to a fully enclosed rear garden.
The house is also being offered for sale with the private gated access into Cell Park with additional land - gardens of circa 2 acres of lawn and woodland.
