Take a look around this Grade II listed detached cottage near Hemel Hempstead

This four-bedroom detached cottage in Hemel Hempstead is on the market for £1,250,000 with Savills, Harpenden, on Rightmove.

Ballingdon Cottage is a delightful Grade II listed countryside house situated on the edge of the sought after village of Gaddesden Row.

This home is set opposite woodland and adjacent to open countryside, the location offers a great mix of countryside living with convenient access to Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.

This pretty cottage is believed to date back to the 15th century and today represents a really lovely family home with immense character and charm.

The house is adorned by a wealth of wall and ceiling timbers, a hand crafted staircase and wooden floors run through much of the house and are complimented by brace and latched doors throughout.

The accommodation is set over two floors and has three reception rooms, two of which feature brick open fireplaces. There is a good sized kitchen/breakfast room featuring a log burning stove.

There are four bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs, and the main bedroom has an en-suite.

Ballingdon Cottage is approached over a gravel driveway, which sweeps round to the front of the house and provides parking for at least four cars.

There are two garages, and a storeroom, although the rear garage is currently used as a utility/store room and would make for a great home office.

Behind the garages is a brick outbuilding, currently used for storing garden machinery.

Enjoying a south westerly rear aspect, the rear gardens feature a pretty stone terrace, perfect for outdoor entertaining and with steps that lead up to a mainly laid to lawn garden.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

