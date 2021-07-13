Take a look around this four-bedroom chalet bungalow for sale in Hemel Hempstead

This well presented property on Felden Lane offers flexible accommodation and is situated in the sought after area of Felden and is conveniently located for the beautiful Boxmoor Trust common and the Grand Union Canal.

The ground floor has a dual aspect lounge with doors offering access to the rear garden, fitted kitchen with Corian work surfaces, dining with doors opening on to the conservatory that also over looks the rear garden.

The ground floor is completed with two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a downstairs cloak room.

On the first floor there are two more bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and one has an en-suite.

The property had extensive off road parking facilities and a garage with an electric door.

