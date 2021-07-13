This 4 bedroom chalet bungalow in Hemel Hempstead is on the market
This 4 bedroom chalet bungalow in Hemel Hempstead is on the market

Take a look around this four-bedroom chalet bungalow for sale in Hemel Hempstead

The property is on the marker for £895,000

By Reporter
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:54 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:04 pm

This four-bedroom detached chalet bungalow in Hemel Hempstead is on the market for £895,000 with David Doyle Estate Agents, Boxmoor, on Rightmove.

This well presented property on Felden Lane offers flexible accommodation and is situated in the sought after area of Felden and is conveniently located for the beautiful Boxmoor Trust common and the Grand Union Canal.

The ground floor has a dual aspect lounge with doors offering access to the rear garden, fitted kitchen with Corian work surfaces, dining with doors opening on to the conservatory that also over looks the rear garden.

The ground floor is completed with two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a downstairs cloak room.

On the first floor there are two more bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and one has an en-suite.

The property had extensive off road parking facilities and a garage with an electric door.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

1. Felden Lane, Felden

Living room

Photo: David Doyle Estate Agents, Boxmoor and Rightmove

Buy photo

2. Felden Lane, Felden

Kitchen

Photo: David Doyle Estate Agents, Boxmoor and Rightmove

Buy photo

3. Felden Lane, Felden

Bedroom

Photo: David Doyle Estate Agents, Boxmoor and Rightmove

Buy photo

4. Felden Lane, Felden

Back garden

Photo: David Doyle Estate Agents, Boxmoor and Rightmove

Buy photo
Hemel HempsteadRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 4