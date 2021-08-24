Take a look around this five bedroom home near Tring with wonderful views over the countryside

This five bedroom detached home near Tring is on the market for £1,500,000 with Fine & Country, Berkhamsted, on Rightmove.

Avalon, on Hemp Lane, Wigginton, has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large paved terrace and a south facing rear garden

This immaculate and beautifully presented five bedroom home that has been tastefully extended and modernised in recent years and offers spacious and flexible living accommodation throughout.

Upon entering Avalon, you are immediately met with a feeling of light and space. The property has been updated to a high standard in recent years with features including solid oak internal doors and flooring, oak staircase and glazed French doors leading onto the terrace and garden.

The kitchen is conveniently open to the breakfast area and adjacent is the beautifully bright family room which in turn has double aspect French doors leading outside and the sitting room has a lovely feature fireplace.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a study, cloakroom and utility/boot room with a door leading to the side access of the property.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom, which has views over the garden and beyond and has its’ own ensuite shower room. There are four further bedrooms, one of which is ensuite - bedroom four is currently being used as a dressing room and bedroom five as a second study, there is also good size family bathroom which has been tastefully designed.

Outside, Avalon is approached via a gated gravel driveway offering ample parking. The rear garden is south facing with wonderful views over open countryside and the terrace has a lovely tranquil water feature.

There is also a greenhouse with running water and garden store/workshop with electric cabling and water pipes having been run for future connection allowing it to easily be converted to a home office.

