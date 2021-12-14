Take a look around this 3 bedroom Grade ll listed country cottage in Tring

This 3-bedroom characterful country cottage in Tring is on the market for £1,000,000 with Nash Partnership, Tring, on Rightmove.

This iconic period home on Station Road, Aldbury, boasts an idyllic setting, right opposite the village church.

Grade II listed and dating back to the 16th Century, this quintessential country home abounds with original beams to the walls and ceilings and has been sympathetically extended and remodelled to provide a larger kitchen/breakfast room and utility room, a downstairs cloakroom, and en suite to the master bedroom.

There is also a study area and a sitting room with an open fire, steps then lead down to a most useful and versatile cellar room which makes a perfect TV room, snug or family room.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms - the master with en suite – plus a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The cottage is set well back from the road, with a large front garden and driveway for several vehicles, plus a side and rear garden - there is also a double garage.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

1. Station Road, Aldbury Sitting room Photo: Nash Partnership, Tring andRightmove Photo Sales

2. Station Road, Aldbury Kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Nash Partnership, Tring andRightmove Photo Sales

3. Station Road, Aldbury Study area Photo: Nash Partnership, Tring andRightmove Photo Sales

4. Station Road, Aldbury Bedroom Photo: Nash Partnership, Tring andRightmove Photo Sales