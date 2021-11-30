Take a look around this 16th Century home in Dacorum - believed to be one of the oldest in the area

Copthall is a beautiful Grade II listed house on The Street, Chipperfield, dating back in part to the 16th century and more recently extended. The house retains many delightful character features including exposed beams and open fireplaces and is believed to be one of the three oldest houses in Chipperfield.

The house is accessed through the large hallway with stairs rising to the first floor and a guest cloakroom. Immediately to the right is the large double aspect drawing room with an open fireplace.

The formal dining room is also double aspect with a large inglenook fireplace and a door leads through to the sitting room, which features a number of exposed beams and an open fireplace. From here is a further staircase leading to the first floor.

The kitchen has a free-standing central island with a wine rack and wooden door opens to the spacious utility/boot room, whilst a further door opens into the breakfast room.

On the first floor the principal bedroom has a range of built-in wardrobes and a large en suite bathroom with separate shower. There are four further double bedrooms and a family bath/shower room.

Outside the house, there is an electronic five-bar gate giving access to a large shingle driveway with parking for a number of cars.

The gardens to the rear are beautifully landscaped and mainly laid to lawn with mature shrub and tree borders. There are a number of seating areas and a large York stone paved terrace immediately to the rear of the house, there is also a vegetable garden and a brick shed.

Take a virtual tour of the property by scrolling through our gallery.

