The home on a sought-after street in Boxmoor, features an open fire an orangery, a basement and oozes period charm.

On entry, you’re greeted by an entrance hall and semi-open plan hallway, leading to an impressive sitting room with an open fire and an ornamental archway to the dining room.

The orangery is a unique addition with a double-glazed vaulted ceiling, decorative wrought iron features and French doors opening to the patio and rear garden.

Meanwhile, the kitchen includes granite surfaces, a butler’s sink and breakfast bar, while the basement is currently used as an office.

There are two bedrooms that offer an en-suite, three further bedrooms, a family bathroom with a feature glass atrium, a west-facing rear garden with a home office/studio, and a large storage shed.

Boxmoor Village` has a range of shops and amenities, including the Village Hall and Playhouse, restaurants, pubs and a leisure centre.

1 . Exterior The home is situated in the heart of pretty Boxmoor village. Photo: Castle Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall On entry, you’re welcomed by an entrance hall and semi-open plan hallway. Photo: Castle Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . hh3.jpg A characterful sitting room includes an open fire and an ornamental archway to the dining room. Photo: Castle Estate Agents Photo Sales