New show apartment set to launch at Hemel Hempstead development

A new show apartment is about to be launched at the Apsley Quay development in Hemel Hempstead, where just 14 homes now remain for sale including the one and two-bedroom show homes from the first phase.

Bellway will open the doors to the new one-bedroom show apartment for the first time on Saturday, July 17, with all viewings by appointment only.

The national housebuilder is delivering 170 new homes at Apsley Quay, off Frogmore Road, next to the Grand Union Canal.

One of the current show apartments at Bellway’s Apsley Quay development

Greg Allsop, sales and marketing director for Bellway North London, said: “The majority of the homes still available at Apsley Quay are one-bedroom apartments perfect for first-time buyers and commuters to the capital.

“Around nine out of 10 buyers at the development have been people taking their first steps on the property ladder, with a significant proportion using the Help to Buy scheme to reduce the size of the deposit and mortgage they require.

“The high-quality, award winning construction of the apartments and attainable prices have proved a particular draw for first-time buyers, and so has the development’s attractive and convenient location. Apsley Mills Retail Park is right on the doorstep, and there are a range of pubs, cafes and restaurants within walking distance, including well-regarded Paper Mill pub on Stationers Place.

“Apsley Quay is also just half a mile from Apsley railway station, meaning residents commuting to the capital can get from their apartment to central London in little over 40 minutes.”

Apsley Quay is a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and is located opposite the Frogmore Paper Mill, around a mile south of Hemel Hempstead town centre.

Greg said: “Apsley Quay is in a picturesque area with excellent views of the canal and access to the canal towpath and nearby open public space. It is therefore proving to be popular with buyers looking for a home in a location which enables them to make the most of the outdoors.

“With just a limited number of homes left for sale, this is a great opportunity to snap up a brand-new apartment in a sought-after location before the development is completely sold out.”

Visitors can book to view the new one-bedroom show apartment on or after Saturday, July 17. The two existing show apartments in phase one are also available to view and have just been made available to purchase with all fixtures and furniture included.

The Government’s Help to Buy scheme enables first-time buyers to purchase a new-build home with just a five per cent deposit and 75 per cent mortgage, with the remaining 20 per cent being provided as an equity loan which is interest free for the first five years.

The scheme is available on properties priced up to £407,400 in the East of England region, which includes Hertfordshire.

Prices at Apsley Quay currently start from £265,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.