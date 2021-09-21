Miller Homes resumes face-to-face appointments as it joins forces with Kings Langley estate agents

Miller Homes Southern has partnered with Kings Langley-based estate agents, Proffitt & Holt, to support sales for its latest release of homes at its new Kings Gate development - just in time for the return of face-to-face appointments.

Following the online launch for the development in June, the team will now be working with the Proffitt & Holt team - a company with over 70 years’ experience selling in South West Hertfordshire.

To date, five online reservations have been made at Kings Gate in Kings Langley through the homebuilder’s bespoke online reservations tool, but it now prepares to see the return of in-person appointments after 18-months of virtual meetings.

Miller Homes resumes face-to-face appointments as it joins forces Proffitt & Holt

Situated on Gade Valley Close, Miller Homes’ Kings Gate development will comprise 55 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, with the sales centre and showhome set to launch in early 2022.

Helping to further support the local community, the two companies have sponsored the annual Kings Langley Carnival, helping to raise funds for local charitable causes.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director for Miller Homes Southern, said: “We’re thrilled to not only be working with such a household name as Proffitt & Holt here in Hertfordshire, but also to be kickstarting our face-to-face appointments after over a year and a half of online appointments.

"Our virtual appointments have been a fantastic way to stay connected with customers throughout the pandemic, and have enabled us to continue to provide them with excellent levels of customer service even during lockdown.

“However, nothing can compare to being able to meet our customers in person.

"We’re delighted to now be getting back to doing what we do best, and that’s building real relationships with all our househunters face-to-face - we’re still asking that all customers book appointments in advance to continue to help our team and customers stay safe.

“From September, househunters looking to call our Kings Gate neighbourhood home will be able to purchase one of our homes from the Proffitt & Holt offices, based on the High Street in Kings Langley.

"This will enable us to continue to help even more customers find their dream home here in Hertfordshire. We’re also looking forward to joining forces with the team on future community events.”