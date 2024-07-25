Community invited to nominate worthy causes to receive £1,000 support from Taylor Wimpey
The housebuilder is now inviting those living in and around Colney Heath to nominate local groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand.
Be it a contribution towards some much needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you. Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected].
All nominations will need to be received by 7th August 2024 and only one email per person will be counted. Taylor Wimpey South Midlands will then select the group, organisation or individual who is their winner and they will in turn be awarded the £1,000 donation.
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Community groups and local charities rely heavily on the support they receive, so we are delighted to be able to do our bit for the residents in Colney Heath through our Community Chest campaign.
“If you know of a worthy cause in your area, we would love to hear about them. We look forward to receiving the nominations and announcing the winner in August.”
Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is building a range of new homes in Colney Manor. For more information, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/colney-heath/colney-manor
