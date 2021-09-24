Bellway plans more than 1,000 new homes in Hertfordshire by 2024

Housebuilder Bellway has set out plans to deliver 1,152 new homes across Hertfordshire over the next three years.

The developer’s North London division is currently building a total of 746 new homes across four developments in the county and aims to deliver a further 406 properties at four other sites by the end of 2024.

Bellway has recently started work at Westbrook Moorings, in the village of Bourne End, near Berkhamsted, where a total of 56 homes will be built on a site next to the Grand Union Canal.

A show apartment at Apsley Quay in Hemel Hempstead

Planning consent is being sought for the construction of 65 apartments at Millworks, on the former West Herts College campus in Kings Langley and for 66 homes at Cedarbrook Rise, off Burton Lane in Goffs Oak.

Ali Maruf, Managing Director of Bellway North London, said: “This extensive building programme represents a huge commitment by Bellway to Hertfordshire.

"We have identified a need for new housing in the county and are in the process of delivering those homes.

“Following the success of the four developments where new homes are already being built, we see a further expansion into Hertfordshire as a key growth area for us as a company.

"We have another four sites where we aim to create more new communities and extra housing to meet the rising demand in the area.”

The company has also acquired land earmarked for 219 new properties at St James’ Park in Bishop’s Stortford, which is part of wider 750-home scheme including a care home, shops, employment space, a primary school and a new home for The Bishop’s Stortford High School.

Ali Maruf, said: “Over the eight sites we aim to provide more than 1,100 new homes to Hertfordshire by 2024.

"The developments themselves are both large and small and between them offer a comprehensive mix of housing, including houses and apartments, which will appeal to a wide range of purchasers with varying needs.

“At some developments, we are transforming brownfield land into vibrant new communities, breathing new life into previously neglected and unappealing sites.

"Many of our developments are conveniently placed near railway stations which provide easy access into central London for commuters.

“We are proud to be a part of Hertfordshire’s growing success story, as more and more people move into the county to settle down and make their homes here.”

Bellway is hoping to start work at Millworks, Cedarbrook Rise and St James’ Park in early 2022.

The developer is already building 170 new homes at Apsley Quay in Hemel Hempstead, 110 at The Foundry, also in Hemel Hempstead, 143 at Waterside at Riverwell in Watford and 149 at Goodsyard in Bishop’s Stortford.

A further 174 apartments are also set to be delivered as part of the second phase of construction at Goodsyard.