Bellway opens residents-only Workhub at new development in Hemel Hempstead

A pioneering private Workhub for residents at a new development in Hemel Hempstead has been unveiled.

Bellway North London has opened the residents-only business suite at The Foundry, where 110 one and two-bedroom apartments are being built within a seven-storey building on the former Dacorum campus of West Herts College.

Greg Allsop, sales and marketing director of Bellway North London, said: “We are excited to officially open the Workhub at The Foundry – the first of its kind at any Bellway site in the country.

“The Foundry is key project for Bellway North London and it is a vote of confidence in the development and the division that we have been chosen to pioneer this new work space.

"The company will be keen to hear the reaction to the Workhub as it intends to unveil further similar business suites on developments throughout the country.

“Bellway has created the Workhub as a response to the changing needs of its customers. In the post-lockdown era, more and more people are either being told they have to work from home or are choosing to do so, whether that be part or full time.

“Bellway has reacted to that change. It represents a significant shift in the company’s thought process when designing and building new developments, particularly apartment schemes with communal ground-floor spaces that can be utilised for this purpose.

“The Workhub is kitted out with the latest superfast broadband connection and equipment and will enable residents not only to be neighbours at home, but also in a work setting too, which will only enhance the sense of community spirit within The Foundry.”

The development’s name is a tribute to the former ironmongery and iron foundry in Old High Street, which is marked by a plaque on the town’s heritage trail.

Greg added: “The Foundry name is a nod to the working past of the town – and the business suite is a way of Bellway helping the residents here embrace the future of way of earning a living.

"We have recently welcomed the first residents to the development who could be the first people to use the Workhub.

“The residents-only Workhub is a facility that makes The Foundry attractive to professionals who work from home.

"The development is also ideal for first-time buyers as all the apartments in the development currently qualify for the Help to Buy scheme. There is a high level of interest in these apartments and we expect that to continue.”

The Help to Buy scheme is available with new-build homes up to the value of £407,400 in the East of England, which covers Hertfordshire.

It means that first-time buyers can purchase with a five per cent deposit and 75 per cent mortgage. The remaining 20 per cent is provided in the form of a Government-backed equity loan, which is interest free for five years.