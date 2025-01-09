Top five Scotch whiskies for an unforgettable Burns Night celebration

Whisky suggestions for Burns Night | NationalWorld

It’s the time of the year to celebrate Scotland’s finest poet with a dram of the best Scotch you can find. Here are five we love.

Burns Night, celebrated on January 25th, is a night filled with Scottish tradition, poetry, and, of course, whisky. Whether you’re a whisky novice or a seasoned connoisseur, choosing the right dram can elevate your evening.

Here are five Scotch whiskies, ranging from budget-friendly to luxurious, that will make your Burns Night supper unforgettable.

Glenmorangie Original (10 Year Old)

Glenmorangie Ten Year Old is a classic - with good reason | NationalWorld

Why it’s perfect:

Glenmorangie Original is a crowd-pleaser with its smooth, delicate flavour profile. Its hints of citrus, vanilla, and honey make it an ideal starter whisky for Burns Night.

It’s approachable, yet complex enough to be enjoyed by those more familiar with whisky. Pair it with the haggis, and you’ll have a match made in heaven!

Aberlour A’Bunadh

Aberlour whisky is a fine choice for Burns Night | NationalWorld

Why it’s perfect:

Aberlour A’Bunadh is a cask-strength whisky that’s bold and rich, featuring deep notes of dark chocolate, dried fruits, and a spicy finish.

Its robust character pays homage to Robert Burns’ own boldness in his poetry. This one is for the whisky enthusiasts looking to toast the bard with something powerful and memorable.

Laphroaig 10 Year Old

Laphroaig is for those who love a smoky dram on Burns Night | NationalWorld

Why it’s perfect:

For those who enjoy a peaty, smoky whisky, Laphroaig 10 Year Old is a classic choice. Its intense, medicinal peat smoke is reminiscent of the rugged Scottish Highlands, making it a fitting tribute to Burns’ Scottish roots.

It’s perfect for sipping slowly while reciting Burns’ poetry by the fire.

Highland Park 18 Year Old

Choose Highland Park for a memorable Burns Night celebration. | NationalWorld

Why it’s perfect:

Highland Park 18 Year Old is a luxurious choice that blends honeyed sweetness with a hint of smoky complexity. Its well-balanced nature reflects the depth and versatility of Burns’ works.

This whisky is a fantastic option for those looking to splurge a little and savour something truly special during the celebration.

Famous Grouse

Famous Grouse doesn't sacrifice quality for price | NationalWorld

Why it’s perfect:

No Burns Night supper is complete without a nod to the traditional. Famous Grouse, Scotland’s best-selling blended whisky, is a budget-friendly option that still delivers quality.

Its smooth and well-rounded flavour is perfect for making a traditional Scottish whisky sauce to accompany your haggis, neeps, and tatties.

