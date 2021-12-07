A restaurant and bar promising New York style chicken wings will open in Hemel Hempstead tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Orange Buffalo currently has restaurants in Tooting, Hoxton, and Brighton but a new location is now set to open next to TK Maxx in Hemel Hempstead town centre. Beyond its food offering, the venue is also promising live sport and DJs.

Hemel Hempstead brothers Charlie and Wesley Read, owners of the new restaurant, have already had a number of soft launches ahead of tomorrow's opening.

New chicken wings bar and restaurant The Orange Buffalo opens in Hemel Hempstead this week

Nick White, one of The Orange Buffalo founders, said: "We have had some soft launches ahead of the opening and they have gone really well, the response has been brilliant.

"People are loving the look of it and I think it's something that Hemel needs, an independent restaurant that brings something different.

"The boys that have took it on have done a great job with the design and the look of the place, they've taken inspiration from the food truck and street food, it looks really good. We have opened up the roof, it has a real New York vibe.

"People in Hemel seem to love the new option, it's something different to what is already there.

The Orange Buffalo is opening in Hemel Hempstead

"There is something for everyone, including a wicked cocktail menu and vegan and vegetarian options on the food menu.

"There are booths that can be hired out to watch the sports, and there will be two big screens too so everyone will be able to watch the sports.

"It looks great, and Charlie and Wes have done a great job, we look forward to the opening."

The Orange Buffalo started life as a food truck based in Shoreditch in 2012, before winning awards at the UK’s Chicken Wing Competition in its first year of operation.