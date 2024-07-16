Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It looks absolutely delicious 🥤

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KFC has launched the Aero Peppermint Krushems Shake and Aero Peppermint Sundae

The fried chicken restaurant has announced big deals across its menu

KFC are also giving away free chicken to those who dance on social media

Fried chicken restaurant KFC has announced a brand-new addition to its Krushem Shake menu.

Available from Monday, July 22, KFC will be launching the Aero Peppermint Krushems Shake, a brand-new, refreshing, summer sweet shake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aero Peppermint Krushems Shake will combine the coolness of peppermint and the richness of chocolate, before a topping of crunchy Aero pieces.

monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

But it’s not the only sweet treat of KFC’s to get an Aero make-over, as it is also launching the Aero Peppermint Sundae. The soft serve ice cream is topped with chocolate Aero pieces as well as a rich sauce.

KFC has also announced a variety of deals alongside the new Aero Peppermint releases, which will see popular menu items sold at cheaper prices for a limited time.

The menu deals, which are available from Monday, July 22 until Sunday, September 1 include; Mini Fillet Snack Box for £2.99, two Fillet Burgers & two Small Popcorn Chicken for £12, 10 Piece Hot Wings Meal for £8.99, two Bites Pots for £6.49, 10 Piece Bargain Bucket for £14.99, three Hot Wings for £1.59 and the 4 Piece Colonel’s Meal for £7.49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also included is the ultimate KFC sharing box, the 14 Piece Party Bucket for £34.99. The box includes 14 pieces of Original Recipe Chicken, 8 Hot Wings, 8 Mini Fillets, large Popcorn chicken, 6 Regular Signature Fries, two large fries and a large bottle of a soft drink.

The deals are only available exclusively via KFC Delivery, with the exception of the Mini Fillet Snack Box.

For those with a sweet-tooth, there are also plenty of deals from KFC’s dessert range, available until Sunday, July 21, including; the Oreo Sundae for £1.69, two Krushems Shakes for £4.19, and 4 Cookies for £3.99.

KFC are also giving away free chicken to those who perform the ‘Believe’ dance from the KFC adverts to social media, making sure to tag KFC in the video.

Other deals are available, which can be found on the KFC website.