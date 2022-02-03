Here are the 15 best places for lunch in and around Dacorum - according to Tripadvisor

Eating out with friends, family or your significant other is always something to look forward to.

Whether it be at one of Dacorum' s popular cafe's or a restaurant, you can't beat having lunch with loves ones - and no washing up is always a bonus!

Here are 15 of the best places for lunch in Dacorum, according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Tea Tree This place in the Old Town scored 4.5 out of 5 after 96 reviews. One person described it as "a beautiful traditional tea room". The Tea Tree Vintage Tea Room in the Old Town of Hemel Hempstead sells speciality teas, homemade cakes and offers afternoon teas.

2. The Bell Inn - Bovingdon The pub on the High Street scored 4.5 out of 5 after 349 reviews. One person said: "Top class food and service", another added "The steak pie is the best I've ever had"

3. Barraca by Claudio Costea This European restaurant in The Marlowe Shopping Centre scored 4.5 out of 5 after 157 reviews. One person said they would "Highly recommend"

4. Opuz Kitchen The Turkish restaurant on Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, scored 4.5 out of 5 after 286 reviews. One person said: "Lovely fresh food"