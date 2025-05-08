The Gin To My Tonic Festival is coming to a city near you this year | Canva

Sip your way through the UK’s top spirit-tasting festival with tickets now just £9 — from Manchester to Edinburgh, this gin-fuelled day out is shaking things up

We’ve had monster trucks. We’ve had comedy. Music. Cheese. Chilli. Even pickles. If it can be themed, there’s probably a UK festival for it. And now – finally – the one we’ve all been waiting for: Gin (and friends).

Yes, the Gin To My Tonic Festival is on tour, bringing a spirited mix of gin, rum, vodka and good vibes to 29 locations across the UK. It’s your chance to sip, sample and soak up the atmosphere at what might just be the most civilised day-drinking experience out there. Even better? Tickets are now just £9 (plus a small admin fee), down from £17.50.

Expect a proper day out, complete with free samples from small-batch distillers, bars pouring generous 35ml measures of premium spirits, and a branded glass, tote bag, stainless-steel straw and tasting cup to take home (because this isn’t your average pub crawl). There’s live music, hot food, cold fizz, cocktails, and a buzzing crowd of fellow drinkers pretending it’s all very educational.

You don’t need to be a gin obsessive to enjoy it. With vodka, rum, prosecco, beer and cocktails all part of the line-up, it’s more “pick your potion” than “one spirit to rule them all”.

We’ve tracked down a compelling deal on Wowcher — book your ticket here before the gin crowd gets there first.

Major stops on the tour include Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Brighton, Newcastle, Leeds, Belfast, and Cardiff – plus plenty more dotted across the map from Devon to Dumfries.

Because in a country that can sell out a garlic bread festival, you’d better believe a gin one won’t hang around.