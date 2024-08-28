Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We’ve always wanted to try Remy’s Ratatouille pasta 🍝

Venues are hosting events where guests can enjoy food inspired by films

Taste Film based in London was one of the first to bring the event to the UK

Guests enjoy meals that reflect food shown on screen

A brand-new eating experience has been taking over the UK, as foodies get a chance to taste food from their favourite films.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while many are huge fans of the brand-new phenomenon, there are some people who are yet to know what the event entails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we explain what the experience is about, where you can attend and what films are being shown.

Everything you need to know about the new food and film experience - where you taste food from your favourite movies (Photo: Vasiliy - stock.adobe.com) | Vasiliy - stock.adobe.com

What is the brand-new food and film experience about?

Events are popping up all over the country under different names, but all with the same premise - to enjoy meals inspired by fictional or real food from popular movies.

At the event, guests will watch a film while feasting on a packed course made up of meals inspired by food from the film.

Which movies are being shown?

Movies which centre around food including Ratatouille (2007), and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (2005) are among the most popular choices for these events, due to their being many food scenes that meals are inspired by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, beloved fantasy franchises such as Harry Potter are also being included, due to the exciting, imaginative foods shown in the films, such as Chocolate Frogs and Butter Beer.

What do guests get at the events?

While it differs depending on the event you attend, the usual arrangement involves guests paying a set price to the event, which will entitle them to watch the film while being served food and drink inspired by the film throughout the runtime of it.

Where can I attend a food and film experience event?

Bars and restaurants across the country are hosting similar events, but most notably in London a company named Taste Film has been the one that has blown up the most on social media.

While it is unknown whether Taste Film were the first to introduce this new, exciting way to dine, they have certainly established themselves as a front-runner in the dining experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taste Film are currently hosting events with the films Ratatouille (2007), The Menu (2022), and Cruella (2021).

But Taste Film isn’t the only place to enjoy it as many bars and restaurants are launching their own versions.

How much does the food and film experience cost?

Prices for the events differ depending on which venue you are visiting, as well as what film is being shown. However, most ticket prices are on the expensive side (over £50), due to the experience, amount and quality of food and the opportunity to watch the film.

Which films would you like to enjoy food from? Let us know in the comment section below 👇