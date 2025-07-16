More Hertfordshire children now leaving care to be looked after by wider family than are being adopted

More Hertfordshire children are now leaving the county council’s care to be looked after by their wider family than are adopted, according to the latest data.

Special Guardianship Orders (SGOs) are alternatives to adoption, where a court grants parental rights to a family member or friend.

Crucially, they can enable a child to maintain a relationship with their birth family.

Two years ago (2023/24), children leaving care were almost twice as likely to be adopted (11.9%) as be the subject of an SGO (6%).

The latest data shows that in 2024/5, the proportion of children leaving care through an SGO in Hertfordshire increased to 7.4%.

The proportion of children leaving the authority’s care to be adopted dropped to 5.6%.

Presenting the data to a meeting of the council’s children’s social care cabinet panel, services manager Paul Dryden said the decrease in adoptions and the increase in SGOs reflected a national trend.

“This is one of the first times in about three or four years where the number of SGOs has actually been higher than the number of adoptions.

“And that’s reflected in the preference of the courts, who are now favouring children to remain within a wider family network.”

In response to questions from councillors, the director for specialist services and commissioning, Miranda Gittos, pointed to the improved support for special guardianship carers and to the improved outcomes they offered.

She also suggested that reforms to adoption, where children can continue to have contact with birth families, may have impacted the number of potential adopters coming forward.

“What research tells us and what we know from our own practice is that children generally do better and get better outcomes if they are placed within their wider family,” she said. “So, we are trying to encourage SGOs.”

She said the drop in adoption in Hertfordshire was “reflective of national trends at the moment”.

And after referencing “the modernisation of adoption”, she said that as they drive that practice forward, fewer people have come forward to adopt “because they are seeing it as not so attractive”.

“Back in times gone by, people came to adopt and expected not to really have very much to do with birth families,” said Ms Gittos.

“That’s a necessary change because we know that children who grow up adopted, but know about where they come from and know who their family are and either have contact if they can or not, they generally have better outcomes and they are generally more settled.

“So we are working towards that. But it’s just going to take a while to bring our prospective adopters along with us on that journey. And that is reflective of a national trend.

“At the moment, for the first time in a really, really long time, possibly forever, we actually have nationally more children waiting to be adopted than adopters at the moment.

“The other thing driving all this is the cost of living, whether it’s SGOs or adoption. In real, practical terms, people are looking at their finances and wondering if they can afford it.”

According to the data, in 2024/25, there were 393 Hertfordshire children who left the care of the local authority. Of those, 22 were adopted and 29 left care through an SGO.

According to the report presented to the cabinet panel, the target is for 14% of those who leave care to do so through adoption, and for 9.6% to do so through an SGO.