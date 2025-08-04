Hertfordshire County council staff being asked to help recruit new foster carers

Council officials have launched a campaign to recruit foster carers – and they’re appealing to every member of staff to help spread the word.

Latest data shows that in recent months the number of Hertfordshire County Council’s ‘in-house’ foster carers has decreased.

Officials have launched their latest HELP campaign appealing for residents to take on the role of caring for children who can’t stay at home.

That campaign is designed to reach out to businesses and other organisations, with a video and advertising on buses and in supermarkets.

Smiling young mom and little foster daughter painting together: Image posed by models Picture: Adobe Stock

But officials are also asking every one of the county council’s 8,000 staff – and others – to do their bit too.

That was highlighted by executive member for children’s social care Cllr Anthony Rowlands in a report to the latest meeting of the county council’s cabinet.

“As this is a council-wide campaign we are asking all staff across Hertfordshire County Council to spend some time helping with our word-of-mouth campaign,” he said.

“This might involve visiting their local community centre, shop, café or church and handing out promotional materials which will be supplied by the recruitment team.”

Following the meeting, Cllr Rowlands stressed the importance of foster carers in the county and the role volunteers could have in recruiting them.

“The HELP campaign is looking to spread the word about the positive impact foster caring can have on the lives of children who can’t live with their birth parents,” he said.

“Through art and social media, the campaign is amplifying the voices of children and young people in foster care, with the hope of inspiring more people in Hertfordshire to consider this rewarding role.

“In Hertfordshire, around 1,000 children are in our care, but there are less than 400 fostering households. With a national decline in new foster carers, the council urgently needs more to come forward.”

For those considering fostering, Cllr Rowlands highlights the training, support and pay allowances offered by the council’s not-for-profit fostering service.

And for those who aren’t able to foster but who would like to become involved, he suggests they could leaflet in their neighbourhood or host talks by foster carers in community or faith groups.

“We need people to use their local networks to share information about the rewards of foster caring with people who might not traditionally consider it,” he said.

For more information about the campaign and to get involved, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/fosterHELP.

Latest data reveals that in the first three months of this year 63.7% of Hertfordshire’s looked after children were placed within the county.

Ensuring children are placed close to home is a priority for the council and ensures the best outcomes for youngsters.

But following several months of improvements, the council has recorded a drop in the number of looked after children living in Hertfordshire.

The report said that in 2024-25 the number of in-house foster carers fell by 25.