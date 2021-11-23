Santa Express train kicks off Christmas festivities in Hemel Hempstead

Shoppers in Hemel Hempstead got in the festive spirit at the weekend as the Santa Express Land Train returned to Riverside Shopping Centre.

The Christmas festivities kicked off in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, November 20, as the Santa Express Land Train returned to Riverside, offering free rides from 11am till 4pm.

Visitors also enjoyed a whole host of festive activities including children’s interactive shows, arts and crafts in the Dacorum Creatives hub, walkabout acts, a roaming Balloon modeller and ED shows after dark, thanks to Hemel Hempstead BID.

The day finished with a grand finale lights and pyrotechnic display.

The Santa Express delighted children all day long taking them on a short ride around the Riverside Centre.

Riverside Centre Manager, Ian Welland said: “We love hosting the Santa Express train which always gets us and shoppers in the Christmas spirit at Riverside.

"It was great to see families out and enjoying the Christmas festivities and light display. We hope visitors will continue to visit the Centre for all their Christmas shopping needs and to visit the 'Made in Hemel' Pop Up Market.”

The Giving Grotto in The Marlowes also opened on Saturday, November 20.

Shoppers who visit the Giving Grotto at The Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead this Christmas will be supporting local homelessness charity DENS - all ticket proceeds from the Giving Grotto will be donated to DENS.

The Marlowes is inviting visitors to experience the true magic of Christmas by giving back and helping people in the community - all ticket proceeds from the Giving Grotto will be donated to DENS.

