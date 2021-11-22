Rennie Grove Santa Float returns to Tring and surrounding villages

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is bringing its Santa float and festive cheer to Tring and the surrounding villages again this December.

Between Sunday, December 5, and Sunday, December 19 (with a few days off – Santa needs some time for other important Christmas prep after all) the big man and his elves will be raising smiles and all-important funds throughout Tring, Weston Turville, Cheddington, Pitstone, Wigginton and Marsworth.

The generous support from the public for the Santa float usually brings in more than £5,000 for Rennie Grove to support local families affected by life-limiting illness.

The Rennie Grove Santa Float will be visiting Tring and surrounding villages

Thanks to all elves kindly volunteering their time for free – including local Scouts group the Oddy Explorers on Monday, December 6, and volunteers from Tring Athletic Football Club on Monday, December 13, - all proceeds go directly towards hospice care for local patients and their families.

Check Santa’s schedule below and listen out for the Christmas music from around 5.45pm - 4pm on Sundays.

And if seeing Santa makes you and your loved ones smile, please make a donation if you can. You can donate in a number of ways:

The Rennie Grove Santa Float stops to great supporters

> at justgiving.com/campaign/santafloat21> call 01442 890222

> look out for the Santa float leaflet through your door and scan the QR code with your smart phone camera to donate.

Christmas Tree Farm in Berkhamsted are also selling Reindeer Food in aid of Rennie Grove, and they have a wishing well available to make a Christmas donation, with proceeds donated to the charity.

Santa’s schedule

> Sunday, December 5 - Weston Grove/The Paddocks, Weston Turville From 4pm

> Monday, December 6 - Grove Area from 5.45pm

> Tuesday, December 7 - Cheddington from 5.45pm

> Wednesday, December 8 - Miswell Lane / Beaconsfield Rd from 5.45pm

> Thursday, December 9 - Dundale Road from 5:45pm

> Sunday, December 12 - Old Tring from 4pm

> Monday, December 13 - Silk Mill Way from 5:45pm

> Tuesday, December 14 - Windmill Way / Christchurch Rd from 5:45pm

> Wednesday, December 15 - Castlemead from 5:45pm

> Thursday, December 16 - Pitstone Village from 5:45pm

> Friday, December 17 - Wigginton from 5:45pm