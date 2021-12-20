Housebuilder Miller Homes Southern has helped add a little Christmas magic to families across Hertfordshire with its Santa’s Magic Key initiative.

Aiming to spread festive fun and excitement in the run up to Christmas, the teams at Miller Homes have been handing out magic keys to families at its South East developments, including at Kings Gate, in Kings Langley.

Santa’s magic key is a tradition that has gained popularity in recent years as more and more modern homes are increasingly built without the need for a chimney.

Miller Homes spreads Christmas cheer to Kings Langley families with 'Santa's magic keys'

However, so children do not feel like Santa will leave them behind, all they need to do is leave out a magic key for Santa and he will still be able to pay them a visit.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director for Miller Homes Southern, said: “Christmas is such an exciting time for everyone, and we want to ensure that all of our homeowners, young and old, still feel the magic that surrounds the holiday.

"By handing out Santa’s magic keys, children and families can still get excited about Santa Claus visiting even though their house may not have a chimney.

“Community is a huge part of Miller Homes’ ethos and we love to see the neighbourhoods grow and thrive so to be able to contribute to this is wonderful.

“Enjoying time with loved ones, especially at Christmas, has become even more important after the past 22-months and we hope that our homeowers has a special and magical Christmas and festive period while of course not forgetting to put out those magic keys for Santa.”