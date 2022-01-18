Hemel Rotary Santa Sleigh: More than £17k raised for local good causes when Santa visited Dacorum streets
The much-loved sleigh brought some festive cheer to the streets of Dacorum
Hemel Rotary is thanking the generosity of local people after last year's Rotary Santa Sleigh raised over £17,000.
A special thanks has been made to the 25 collecting teams, the organisers, sponsors, the local media, volunteer drivers, who all make a tremendous contribution to this community project.
Over the next couple of weeks, donations will be made to the collecting teams who delivered leaflets along the routes, and accompanied the Santa Sleigh in all weathers along the streets to accept the donations And then about 20 smaller amounts will be donated to local charities.
The remainder of the Rotary share of the Sleigh collections will be used to fund many local youth projects including the Technology Tournament, Young Chef, Youth Speaks, and Young Artist, and also the Friendship Café and Phoenix Club for the elderly.
Rotary Hemel President, Martin Horsted, said: “We are very proud of the contribution made to the local community through the Santa Sleigh which has once again brought so much joy to young children during these continuingly difficult times. Thank you to everyone who has helped us.”
Rotary Hemel needs some more members now to ensure that it can continue to provide the Santa Sleigh and its many other community projects every year. If you are interested, and for more details, email [email protected], call Tony Amies on 01442 254479 or visit the Hemel Rotary website.