Hemel Hempstead schoolgirl asks Santa for gifts for care home residents at Queensway House

An eight-year-old girl from Hemel Hempstead continues to warm hearts with her generosity for residents at Queensway House.

Seher Savannah wanted to ask Santa to give a gift to each resident at the care home on Jupiter Drive, as she did not want anything herself.

She thought about gifts they might like and wrote a list including toiletries, cakes and chocolates and contacted Queensway House to confirm the number of residents.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seher delivered the gifts to the care home

On Monday, December 13, Seher delivered gifts with her Mum, to the team at Queensway House, where they talked about her act of kindness, her life at school and how much it means to the residents.

Seher spent some time in the Queensway House Disco grotto area, created as part of a Christmas competition for Gold Care Homes, where residents worked together to create the decorations and take part in singing and dancing activities.

Seher said: “I love being with old people. They do not have anybody to spend time and have fun with, so I wanted to spend time with them and make them happy.

"I don’t need anything from Santa because my Mum and Dad give me things and I’ll be spending Christmas with my family but they won’t have anyone to spend Christmas with, so I asked Santa to give them gifts instead of giving it to me."

Seher wanted to ask Santa to give a gift to each resident

Adrian Pancott, CEO of Gold Care Homes, said: “The thought and efforts of Seher and her family are more touching than we can describe.

"Gold Care Homes prides itself on our mission of enhancing the lives of those in our care by bringing them joy, happiness and fulfilment; and Seher’s kindness has shown her to be a part of our Gold Care family.

"Our surrounding communities are incredibly important to us and our residents, and in Hemel Hempstead the community is closely knit together.

"Supporting each other throughout this year in particular, has boosted the morale of the Gold Care team; and gestures like Seher’s will not easily be forgotten.”

Seher at Queensway House

The team at Queensway House were overjoyed to see Seher again as in 2020, she was missing her grandparents during lockdown and wanted to do something nice for the people living at Queensway House, the nearest care home to her house.