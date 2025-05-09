Original models from Thomas & Friends to be sold in charity auction this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 200 iconic lots from the classic series to be auctioned online between 12th – 28th May, 2025, with proceeds benefitting the National Autistic Society

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Thomas & Friends, leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore, in partnership with Mattel, is proud to launch a special online charity auction featuring over 200 original models, props, and production pieces from the classic Thomas & Friends television series (1984–2008).

This one-of-a-kind sale offers fans and collectors the rare opportunity to own authentic pieces from the Island of Sodor. Mattel UK will pay all NET [1] proceeds of all sums collected under the auction to the National Autistic Society, the UK’s leading charity that provides support, guidance and advice for autistic people and their families.

The auction opens for registration on Friday 9th May, with bidding live online from 12th – 28th May 2025 via propstore.com

Large Thomas Model - Used in Series 1 and 11

These lots are among the top Thomas & Friends highlights:

Large Thomas Model - Used in Series 1 and 11, plus The Great Discovery promotional images.

- Used in Series 1 and 11, plus The Great Discovery promotional images. Hank the American Engine - One of two identical models built for the last live-action series.

- One of two identical models built for the last live-action series. Arthur the Big Tank Engine - Includes nine interchangeable faces and original CGI tracker.

- Includes nine interchangeable faces and original CGI tracker. Elizabeth the Lorry - Used in Rusty Saves the Day, designed to interact with narrow-gauge engines.

- Used in Rusty Saves the Day, designed to interact with narrow-gauge engines. Byron the Bulldozer - Complete with original remote control, faces, and driver components.

- Complete with original remote control, faces, and driver components. Fergus the Traction Engine - Features 10 faces, including one from a deleted scene.

- Features 10 faces, including one from a deleted scene. Topham Hall - Home of Sir Topham Hatt, featured in Edward the Great and The Great Discovery.

- Home of Sir Topham Hatt, featured in Edward the Great and The Great Discovery. Sir Topham Hatt - In charge of organising the North Western Railway, this model was seen in a Series 10 episode.

In charge of organising the North Western Railway, this model was seen in a Series 10 episode. Lady Hatt - The wife of Sir Topham Hatt and also seen a Series 10 episode.

Also included in the auction are one-of-a-kind pieces signed by iconic British actors who have voiced Thomas & Friends characters throughout the years, including Olivia Colman, Eddie Redmayne and Hugh Bonneville.

This auction is part of Mattel’s wider Thomas & Friends 80th anniversary celebration, which also includes the release of a never-before-seen 1983 pilot episode voiced by Ringo Starr. Plus, a brand-new Thomas & Friends Storytime podcast series, featuring special guests such as the family of Thomas the Tank Engine creator, Wibert Vere Awdry.

Stephen Lane, CEO of Propstore, commented: “Thomas & Friends is part of the fabric of British television history. Propstore is honoured to handle these original production models in a charity sale that not only celebrates the 80th anniversary of this iconic franchise but also benefits the incredible work of the National Autistic Society.”

Peter Watt, Director of National Programmes at the National Autistic Society, said: “We know that Thomas & Friends is a favourite among many autistic children. We are proud of our partnership with Mattel and the Thomas & Friends brand, and want to say a big thank you for their ongoing support.

Since 2011, our work together has been encouraging autism understanding and acceptance, and thanks to Bruno The Brake Car, the first ever autistic character on Thomas & Friends, we continue to celebrate autistic representation on our TV screens in Thomas’ 80th Anniversary year.

“Events, like this very special auction, raise funds for the vital work we do and help towards our aim of creating a society that works for autistic people. Without the support of companies like Mattel, we couldn’t do what we do. Thank you and Happy Birthday Thomas!”