Chiltern Society PhotoGroup has released three new photo albums that show old and new Hemel Hempstead in its rich diversity.

Two albums include new compilations of sites of the town, while a third is an updated collection showing Hemel as it was a decade ago.

'Hemel Hempstead Old Town - High Street in 2022' has 30 images of period pubs, retro cafés, specialised shops and services, many of them Grade II listed. The photographers followed the Heritage Trail south to north along the mile-long street.

Pictured: The Magic Roundabout in Hemel Hempstead. Credit: Alison Beck

Another new album is entitled 'Hemel Hempstead - Gadebridge Park, Marlowes & Jarman Park in 2022’ which includes 31 captioned images taken by resident Alison Beck.

A spokesperson from the Chiltern Society PhotoGroup said: “It’s interesting to compare many of the images with those taken a decade ago for the original album.”

