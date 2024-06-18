"Ashridge babies" to reunite at WWII Hertfordshire birthplace, Ashridge House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashridge House in Hertfordshire to host a special celebration in honour of the 2,700 babies born within its temporary maternity ward during WWII

On 23rd June, to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Ashridge House, a Grade I country house previously home to King Henry VIII, will host a special celebratory garden party to honour the legacy of the "Ashridge babies".

During the Second World War, the historic Ashridge House operated as an extension of the emergency wing of Charing Cross Road Hospital and University College Hospital, London, offering a safe haven for expectant mothers who had been evacuated from air raids in the capital. It was also the first to receive evacuees from Dunkirk. From 1939, Ashridge House treated over 20,000 patients and welcomed 2,700 babies into the world within its maternity ward.

To commemorate this remarkable chapter, Ashridge House has tracked down and invited those born at the hospital and their descendants to gather, reconnect, and share their stories. So far, 103 “Ashridge Babies” are attending to celebrate with their families including two sets of twins, an 80-year-old lady whose mother, aged 100, is still living, two sets of siblings, four married couples and three sets of babies born on the same day.

Ashridge House WWII maternity ward

This celebratory event will honour the resilience and courage of those who lived through such tumultuous times and foster a sense of community among the "Ashridge babies" and their families.