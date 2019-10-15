The best and worst GP practices in Hemel Hempstead as rated by you

The Hemel Gazette can today reveal a list of Hemel Hempstead's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of the town. Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent annually to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England. Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1. Bennetts End Surgery Gatecroft, Bennetts End - 76.9% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good

2. Fernville Surgery Midland Road - 89.3% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.

3. Everest House Surgery Everest House, Everest Way - 90.4% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.

4. Highfield Surgery Cambrian Way, Jupiter Drive - 91.5% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.

