These are the GP surgeries in Hemel and how they were rated by patients.

The best and worst GP practices in Hemel Hempstead as rated by you

The Hemel Gazette can today reveal a list of Hemel Hempstead's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of the town. Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent annually to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England. Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Gatecroft, Bennetts End - 76.9% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good

1. Bennetts End Surgery

Gatecroft, Bennetts End - 76.9% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good
other
Buy a Photo
Midland Road - 89.3% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.

2. Fernville Surgery

Midland Road - 89.3% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.
other
Buy a Photo
Everest House, Everest Way - 90.4% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.

3. Everest House Surgery

Everest House, Everest Way - 90.4% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.
other
Buy a Photo
Cambrian Way, Jupiter Drive - 91.5% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.

4. Highfield Surgery

Cambrian Way, Jupiter Drive - 91.5% of patients felt that their overall experience of their GP practice was fairly good or very good.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3