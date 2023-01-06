Seven more deaths recorded in Dacorum
A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 (Thursday)
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 11:01am
There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Dacorum.
A total of 499 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 – up from 492 on December 21.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Dacorum. There was no update to the coronavirus dashboard on December 29.