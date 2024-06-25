Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are 5 ways hay fever sufferers can ease their symptoms and beat the pollen bomb 💐

Soaring temperatures in the UK have created the perfect atmosphere for a pollen bomb.

The Met Office have warned that millions of hay fever sufferers will be hit by by a “very high” pollen count over the next five days.

Dr. Lucy Jones, Allergy Specialist, has revealed how to keep symptoms under control.

Whilst James Telford from Affordable Golf has shared five unusual top tips to help you beat the pollen.

The UK is in the grip of a summer heatwave, scorching temperatures across England have seen pollen levels soar, with the Met Office warning that pollen counts will be at “very high” or “high” across the UK for the next five days.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hay fever, (seasonal allergic rhinitis), is an allergic reaction that happens when your immune system reacts to pollen in the air, your body releases histamines and other chemicals to combat it, but this causes us to experience hay fever symptoms including runny eyes, sneezing and scratchy throats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are almost 10 million people living with hay fever in England, it can impact people of all ages, with an estimated one in four adults and one in 10 children living with the allergy.

A pollen bomb is headed for the UK, but there are ways hay fever sufferers can ease their symptoms. (Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

What is a pollen bomb?

A pollen bomb is what happens when a high concentration of pollen is released into the air in a short period of time. It typically occurs during spring and summer, with dry, warm and windy weather helping to create the perfect environment for pollen to spread.

People with pollen allergies are the most impacted by a pollen bomb, with many experiencing puffy eyes, blocked noses and sore throats. But, it’s important to be proactive to manage symptoms.

Dr. Lucy Jones, Allergy Specialist, explains: “Managing hay fever effectively requires a proactive approach. Start treatment early, ideally before symptoms begin, and consider a combination of antihistamines, nasal sprays, and eye drops to keep symptoms at bay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jones also recommends: “Keeping windows closed during high pollen counts and showering after being outdoors” to reduce symptoms. As well as: ”Wearing wrap-around sunglasses” to protect your eyes and “using a dab of petroleum jelly inside your nostrils” to trap pollen before it enters your system.

How long will the pollen bomb last?

There are many different types of pollen which each have their own season. The grass pollen season lasts from the middle of May until July, whilst tree pollen is earlier from late March to May. Most people are allergic to grass pollen which has two peaks according to the Met Office in the first two weeks of June and July.

The current pollen bomb is expected to last over the next five days, with the pollen forecast predicting “very high” and “high” pollen ratings across the UK, with only regions in Scotland being class as “medium” or “low”.

Leaves, dust and pollen in the air in London. (Photo: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Top tips for hay fever symptoms

If you suffer from hay fever, James Telford from Affordable Golf has shared five unusual top tips to help you beat the pollen bomb. Telford explained: “While hay fever can be a nuisance, these unconventional remedies offer a range of options to manage symptoms so you can focus more on your swing and less on your sneezing. As always, it’s important to consult with a healthcare provider before trying new remedies, especially if your symptoms are severe.”Local honey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local honey is believed to help alleviate hay fever symptoms because it contains trace amounts of local pollen. Over time, consuming local honey may help build up your tolerance to these pollen.

Essential Oils

Certain essential oils, such as peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and can help open up the airways.

Nasal Filters

Nasal filters fit discreetly inside the nostrils and can filter out pollen and other allergens from the air you breathe.

Herbal Teas

Herbal teas, especially those containing ginger, peppermint, or nettle, are known for their anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties.

Acupuncture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acupuncture is said to help regulate the body’s immune responses and could reduce the severity of hay fever symptoms.