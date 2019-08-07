Olé Ollie, as footie fun raises charity funds

Football, wartime spirit and fundraising for a very special boy will all take place later this month.

Berkhamsted FC will be hosting a community fun day on August 25, which will feature everything from a six-a-side football tournament to a bouncy castle, live music, children’s play activities and a barbecue and bar.

But it will also help to raise funds for Ollie Sweeney, a two-year-old boy who has cancer of the nerve tissue.

His mum Lucy, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead and whose family still live locally, told how the condition had affected her son.

She said: “Ollie became a very sad child.

“He was getting very clingy and unsociable – completely the opposite to how he usually is.

“He stopped enjoying the things he loved doing like going to nursery and swimming.”

Ollie was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in January, just a month before his second birthday.

High-risk neuroblastoma is a particularly aggressive childhood cancer.

Only around 50 children are diagnosed each year in the UK – and even if Ollie goes into remission his chances of relapsing are almost 50 per cent. If that happens his chances of survival drop to less than one in 10.

Ollie, who lives with his parents Lucy and Gary in Bedfordshire, is currently staying in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

But they are hoping to raise £240,000 so that Ollie can have groundbreaking new treatment which is not yet available on the NHS.

Lucy added: “We are already noticing the difference in him.

“It’s like we have our old Ollie back. Running around, playing with his cars and wanting to interact with other children once again.”

>To donate directly to Ollie’s fundraising campaign, visitwww.justgiving.com/campaign/olliesweeney