Meetings of Hertfordshire's health scrutiny committee to be webcast from December

Meetings of Hertfordshire County Council's health scrutiny committee are to be available to watch online from December.

The committee - which brings together county, district and borough councillors from across Hertfordshire - scrutinises issues related to the performance and commissioning of health services across the county.

Their meetings - which are held in County Hall, in Hertford - are already open for the public to attend.

But at the latest meeting, on Wednesday (October 16), chairman Cllr Seamus Quilty announced that from the next meeting, in December, they would be webcast too.

Hertfordshire County Council started to webcast meetings of its full council in February.

And at the time the county council said they believed the webcasts would open up democracy and provide more information to residents.

Health scrutiny committee will be the county council's only committee - in addition to meetings of the full council - that is available to view by webcast.

Other Hertfordshire councils that webcast some of their meetings are East Hertfordshire District Council, Hertsmere Borough Council, St Albans City and District Council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.