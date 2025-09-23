Hemel Hempstead health campus would ‘bring hospital services together,' vows NHS official

A purpose-built health campus in Hemel Hempstead would “bring together” services carried out at the hospital, a health official told councillors, despite worries about its smaller size.

Members of Herts County Council’s health scrutiny committee met on Friday, where plans for the proposed health site were discussed. A map showed the proposed building in Market Square, which councillors pointed out was noticeably smaller than the existing hospital plot.

But an official from West Herts NHS Trust explained that the new building would cover 8,000 square metres – representing “quite a bit of healthcare real estate”. Members were also told 40% of the existing hospital site is not used, with services spread over multiple buildings, while part of the site has “fallen into disrepair”.

A strategic document outlining options for the health campus is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The existing hospital site (bottom left) and proposed new campus at Market Square (top right)

Cllr Miriam Swainston said: “I really support the ambition to move into the town centre, I think that makes access easier for a lot of people, I think that’s a great idea.

“Looking at this map, the thing that strikes me is it’s impossible fitting a quart into a pint pot, so I think you need to somehow get across better how that’s going to happen.”

Cllr Chris Lloyd, vice-chairman of the committee, added: “Looking at the new map, the new location looks significantly smaller. Are you keeping the existing footprint?

“Will you be supplying all of the services that are there? How are you going to use technology to improve the customer and patient experience? People like to see people.”

Toby Hyde, chief strategy and collaboration officer at West Herts NHS Trust, responded: “On the point which a number of councillors have made, about what you can feasibly fit into the Market Square development, we’ve done a lot of quite detailed work on that already. As I mentioned in the presentation, we’ve based all that on the needs of local residents.

“It is actually quite a big building that you can fit onto Market Square, it’s in the region – based on the latest Schedule of Accommodation – of about 8,000 square metres. That’s quite a bit of healthcare real estate.

“That allows us to consolidate the services at Hemel Hospital, which are pretty distributed across a large number of buildings. About 40% of the existing Hemel Hempstead site is not used. Part of that site has fallen into disrepair.

“This gives us an opportunity to bring those services together into a single purpose-built facility, which means that those teams will find it easy to work together to be able to improve services for patients.”

Sheena Phillips, HCC’s programme director for Hemel Health Campus, wrote a report to councillors outlining the options for the proposed medical facility, which would be situated in Market Square.

The report stated: “The new health facility will aim to improve the health and well-being of residents in the Dacorum area and beyond, with a focus on outpatient, diagnostic and other care services.

“It will seek to bring together local hospital, GP, pharmacy, community physical and mental health, social care and wellbeing services to provide joined-up, patient-centred care.”

The report explained that Dacorum Borough Council previously carried out a feasibility study for a new health centre in Hemel Hempstead as an alternative to redeveloping the hospital.

After the borough council’s study made positive findings, West Herts NHS Trust and Herts and West Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) came on board to support the scheme. The three organisations have jointly commissioned a Strategic Outline Case (SOC) to be completed by the end of 2025.

The SOC will explore five options for the new health campus. These options range in scale from the minimum – the BAU (comparator) option, which would see a new health campus handling only ‘backlog maintenance risks’ – to the maximum option of a fully developed health campus site on Market Square, with only the Verulam wing of the hospital retained for services such as the mortuary.

The report added: “Development of a new town centre health campus would entail the relocation of existing outpatient, diagnostic and urgent care services currently provided at Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

“The health campus option will suggest alternatives for the provision of the rehabilitation beds currently located at the hospital. It will also set out how GP and mental health and community services could work together within the health campus as outlined above.”

Addressing councillors, Mr Hyde said the rise of AI “means we need to use flexibility in the way we use infrastructure and buildings”, to “redesign health and care services away from what is currently a very hospital-centric, reactive way of organising healthcare.

“Linked to that is to really shift the focus to earlier help and prevention, with a particular emphasis on reducing health inequalities.

“We need to make sure we’re providing care closer to home, in particular for people who have multiple conditions, especially frail older adults.

“We need to make sure that we provide multidisciplinary teams that wrap around those individuals and provide dedicated support that enables them not to have to navigate health services themselves, repeating outpatient appointments, repeated trips into an ER hospital… There are much better ways of organising services.

“We’re launching a big programme just last week to set up dedicated multidisciplinary teams across not just Dacorum but the other three district and borough councils in south and west Hertfordshire to provide those dedicated teams for up to 2,000 of our most vulnerable, frail older residents.”

As questions were opened to the floor, Cllr Dee Hart said: “You’re saying this would be an improvement for local residents and that’s always to be welcomed, but my concerns are a lack of car parking, I think we need to take that on board and we’ve got to make sure there’s good public transport links as well, I think that’s very important.

“Regarding phlebotomy services… Most patients are waiting two weeks plus for a blood test. Will that improve at this new facility? Will physiotherapy appointments or the waiting times improve as well?

“I think you’ve got to take residents’ views into account, that should be first and foremost, and not sort of push it to one side and say, ‘We’re going to put 12 spaces for car parking there and that’s adequate’. No, it’s not.

“Regardless of what we say at this committee, I think you’ve got to go away and probably improve this just a little bit.”

Mr Hyde said in response: “I absolutely understand the concerns around car parking. I think we know how important that is to local residents. Back to your point, that comes through loud and clear.

“We’re working very closely with Dacorum Borough Council to undertake the modelling required to make sure that is built into any future proposals.

“On waiting times for phlebotomy, I have some insight into that through my wider role at West Herts NHS Trust. We can provide further details and data on that. We do tend to organise blood tests between urgent blood tests and routine blood tests. So, I assume the two-week figure is for routine blood tests.

“There’s been a big change there over the last couple of years, as we’ve moved to online booking platforms, which means that people don’t have to queue in such large numbers… we are finding that this is improving waiting times, but we can supply some of the data if that will be of interest.”

Responding to a question about IT technology, Mr Hyde said: “I think the point on data systems in the NHS not talking to each other is really well made. We’re very conscious of that.

“Just to give a practical example of some of the progress that is being made, we now have a single data platform for the local system that brings together linked data across general practice, community services and acute care.

“It means that we’re able to look at interactions that people are having across the system, but also that we can undertake what’s called risk stratification. That is designed to make sure that we understand those individuals who are at the highest risk of a health event, for example, a hospital admission, and then to intervene earlier.

“The work I described on developing multi-disciplinary teams for frail older people will help us proactively find people who otherwise may become acutely unwell and end up in hospital, so there is some progress being made.”

Mr Hyde added that a data and digital meeting was taking place that very morning to discuss technological solutions.