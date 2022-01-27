Thousands of West Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust staff vaccinated against Covid-19

Thousands of workers at West Hertfordshire Hospitals Trust are vaccinated against Covid-19, but hundreds still remain unvaccinated.

Across England, millions of people have been triple jabbed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – but tens of thousands of NHS staff are yet to have a first dose.

NHS England data shows 94 per cent of the 5,387 health care workers at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust had received at least one vaccination by the end of December, meaning 306 were unvaccinated at that point.

The figures also show 4,934 workers had received two jabs – 92 per cent of staff – and 3,996 had received a booster dose (74 per cent).

The Government's mandatory vaccination rules mean that NHS staff must receive a first jab by February 3 and be fully vaccinated by April 1 to continue working in frontline roles.

Despite widespread protests and calls to delay the policy, the Department for Health and Social Care says there are no plans to extend the deadline and that ensuring staff are vaccinated is the "right thing to do".

West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust’s chief people officer Andrew McMenemy said: “The majority of our staff have now had at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We continue to work really hard to minimise the number of staff affected by the compulsory vaccination mandate and are supporting as many colleagues as possible to be fully vaccinated before the deadline.

"We are supporting all unvaccinated staff to get their vaccine as a priority and are here to help them through the process.

"We would be very sorry to see any staff leave however we do not foresee our services being at risk based on our high rates of vaccination.”

The Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Nurses have encouraged the take-up of vaccinations among NHS workers but are among those who have expressed concern over the rapidly approaching deadline.

Mandatory jabs could have a significant impact on staff retention and put further pressure on the NHS while marginalising the vaccine hesitant, according to the RCN.

The NHS Confederation, which represents the whole healthcare system, said there were risks as well as benefits to a mandatory approach.

Chief executive Danny Mortimer said: "Most health leaders support the introduction of a mandate as it reflects the positive impact that vaccination will continue to have against coronavirus, but they would have preferred longer to implement the policy, particularly given the intensity of winter.

"While the majority of health and care workers have been vaccinated, even small reductions in staffing numbers can cause disruption.

"No leader wants to see this given the high standards of care they wish to maintain, the significant vacancies that exist across the NHS already, and the care backlogs that have built up during the pandemic."

Across England, 94% of healthcare workers had received at least one vaccination by December 31, meaning more than 85,000 were still unvaccinated at this point.

Nearly three-quarters of staff have received a booster jab nationally.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Health and social care workers look after the most vulnerable people in society, who could face serious health consequences if exposed to the virus.

"Ensuring staff are vaccinated is the right thing to do to protect patients and those in care.

"The vast majority of NHS staff have had the vaccine which is our best defence against Covid-19.”