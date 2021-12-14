Hertfordshire County Council encourages eligible residents to book their booster jab

Hertfordshire County Council is encouraging eligible residents to book their booster jab as soon as possible.

The government hopes to offer every adult in England the chance to book a Covid booster before the end of 2021.

Booster campaigns are being brought forward across the UK, in response to worries over the Omicron variant.

In England a booster is available to every adult aged 18 or over from this week - as long as you had your second dose at least three months ago.

Over 30s can already book a booster online, and from Wednesday this will be extended to over 18s.

Walk in appointments

Walk-in clinics are very popular and you should come wrapped up warm and prepared to queue. Clinics will vaccinate as many people as they can but may have to close at very busy times.

Please do not leave home without checking online to find out whether a walk-in session is still planned.

Hemel Hempstead Hospital will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins on days that the Pfizer vaccine is available. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.

> Saturday, December 18 - 10am till 1pm (Pfizer)

> Sunday, December 19 - 10am till 1pm (Pfizer).

For more details abut walk in appointments visit: covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/events/vaccination-walk-in-clinic-times.

Cllr Morris Bright MBE, deputy leader of Hertfordshire County Council and executive member for public health said: “With cases of the Omicron variant spreading quickly through our communities, I want to issue my reassurance that we as a county council are well prepared to face the challenges that may come, and to keep our vital services running across Hertfordshire.

"Standing shoulder to shoulder with our NHS colleagues and district and borough partners we are doing all we can to support the drive to speed up booster vaccinations, which offer the strongest line of protection against the virus.

"I would personally like to encourage everyone who is eligible to book their booster jab as soon as possible, to protect yourself and those around you."