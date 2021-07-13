Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 120 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 13).

The total for the borough is now 10,110, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 318.6 per 100,000 population to 335.4 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 8).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire there are now 87,840 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 6 - 66 cases

> July 7 - 72 cases

> July 8 - 58 cases

> July 9 - 100 cases

> July 10 - 93 cases

> July 11 - 93 cases

> July 12 - 58 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 6, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 59 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK - excluding Northern Ireland - the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,660 to 5,191,459. The number of deaths has risen by 50 to 128,481.

As of July 12, in the UK, 45,978,017 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 34,997,491 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,199 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 80,644 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.