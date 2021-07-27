Covid-19: Here's how many cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24-hours

Dacorum recorded 54 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 27).

The total for the borough is now 11,457, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Hertfordshire there are now 98,439 cases.

The latest figures from Public Health England have been released

According to Public Health England there are 31 confirmed Covid-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 13, and three patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

The total number of deaths in Dacorum, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test), is now 334. There were no new deaths in the past 24-hours.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 23,511 to 5,745,526. The number of deaths has risen by 131 to 129,303.

As of July 27, in the UK, 46,653,796 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 37,459,060 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 107,136 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 86,253 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.