Schools, nurseries and community groups are being given the chance to win a mini library worth £500 in celebration of World Book Day.

The Marlowes is offering the £500 donation in celebration of the annual event, which this year falls today (March 3).

For a chance of winning, nominations must be posted in the comments of the Centre’s pinned Facebook post - but be quick because the deadline is 11.59pm on Sunday (March 6).

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marlowes is offering a £500 donation

The winner will be announced on Monday (March 7).

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, said: "WorldBookDay offers an amazing opportunity to encourage children and young people to enjoy reading, providing access to books is so important, which is why we wanted to help a local school, nursery or community group to build their own library.

"We hope our offer will help to promote the value of reading as well as the enjoyment that it brings.”