Westfield Primary have a new Chair of Governors

A fresh chapter begins at as the school’s governing body appoints Kathryn Gorman as the new Chair of Governors.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn's appointment comes at an exciting time for the school, which has made significant strides in school improvement over the past 18 months.

Mrs Gorman, who brings a wealth of experience acrossmaintained and independent sectors in the UK and overseas, takes on the role with a clear vision of continuing the school’s journey towards excellence, and is poised to play a crucial role in supporting the school’s staff, students, and community as they build on recent successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She joined the Board as Chair of the Curriculum Committee last September and has enjoyed getting to know the leadership team, fellow Governors and visiting the school.

Emma Leach, Headteacher of Westfield Primary School

"We are thrilled to welcome Kathryn as our new Chair of Governors,” said Emma Leach, Headteacher of Westfield Primary school. We’ve made tremendous progress over the last year, and with Kathryn’s leadership, we’re confident we can continue that momentum. Her experience and commitment to education will be invaluable in helping us achieve our long-term goals.”

Westfield is now being recognised for its transformation, with stronger student outcomes and a more vibrant learning environment that reflects the dedication of staff, learners, parents and governors alike.

Over the last 18 months, the school have implemented a number of initiatives which have contributed to a marked improvement in both student attendance and performance, with particular successes seen in reading and phonics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Chair of Governors, Kathryn will work closely with the leadership team to continue steering the school through its ambitious improvement plans. One of the main areas of focus will be enhancing the school's wider curriculum to ensure that it remains relevant, inclusive, and engaging for all students, while continuing to nurture a positive school culture that encourages respect, responsibility, and achievement.

Kathryn Gorman, Chair of Governors at Westfield Primary School

"I am delighted to have joined the Governors of Westfield Primary School and look forward to working with my fellow Governors and to serving the school community so that the children of Westfield have the best possible education. The schools leadership team are unwavering in their dedication to delivering the highest standards of provision for the children and families in Westfield's community. It is a privilege to have been invited to work alongside them.

For more information about Westfield and its exciting developments, please visit [email protected] or contact the school directly at [email protected]